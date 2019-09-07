Comments
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Roosevelt High School and Milliken Middle School in Weld County received security upgrades. The Weld RE-5J District received a $334,000 grant to replace its old system.
The new security includes 135 cameras which will monitor the hallways, parking lots and the athletic field.
The system includes other upgrades which officials say will help give students and staff some peace of mind.
“As a high school principal it’s really assuring because safety and security of our students and staff comes first. How can we expect them to successful learners if they don’t feel safe in high school building?” said Dr. Brian Littlefield.
The project is expected to be completed in October.
