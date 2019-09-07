Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A week after the White House announced Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs would become the first home of the United States Space Command, it is pulling funding to help build a wall.
The Department of Defense says $8 million approved for a Space Control facility has been pulled until possibly next year.
Colorado Congressman Jason Crow returned from the U.S.-Mexico border to witness the security situation.
“I asked all of the staff members, all of the government employees of various agencies the same question, ‘What is your number one priority? What is your biggest issue here on the border, securing the border?’ They all had the same answer. They all said ‘Personnel. We need more staff to address this issue,'” Crow said.
Colorado’s congressional delegation says it has assurances the Space Control facility will still be built, but construction will be delayed.
