Comments
PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A Parker police officer received a new bullet and stab protective vest. The department showed off K9 Kato in his new uniform on Thursday.
Donations from the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s provided the vest.
Parker Police Department’s K9 Kato has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. https://t.co/yTR6AGWyvy pic.twitter.com/habgxXH4Rw
— Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) September 5, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.