CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — A felon angered by a business’s refusal to service his car retaliated by shooting one of the owners of the auto shop in the face.

Michael Christopher Taylor, 36, was convicted last week in of attempted murder. The incident occurred the same week two years ago.

It took an jury about three hours in Arapahoe County District Court to deliberate before announcing the guilty verdict.

“We have grown weary of convicted felons who continue to get their hands on guns and then visit violence upon the innocent,” said District Attorney George Brauchler. “This repeat felon shot someone in the face over his anger about getting his car serviced. There is no place in civilized society for such a criminal. He has proven that no amount of rehabilitation or second chances will keep him from violent conduct.”

On September 5, 2017, Taylor called Shaus Motorsports to inquire about his car’s servicing. When informed that no open appointments existed, Taylor drove to the business at 15551 East Sixth Avenue and berated the female clerk at the service window. One of the male owners of the shop came in from the vehicles bays to confront Taylor, then a second male owner as well.

When Taylor refused to leave, the second owner removed a knife from a drawer, stuck it in a counter top, and told Taylor they would defend themselves against him.

Taylor continued to argue and eventually shot the second man through a doorway. That man, who was not identified in the district attorney’s press release, suffered permanent injuries to his face.

Taylor, an Aurora resident, was arrested the next day. He had a gun, $17,000 in cash, and fake temporary license plates in his vehicle at the time.

Taylor accumulated a list of felonies from 2001 to 2006, including assault, aggravated robbery, burglary, drug possession, and weapons violations.

A sentencing date has not been set.