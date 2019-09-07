Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Nine people fell ill after eating at Torchy’s Tacos in Fort Collins. They are all part of the same family.
The Larimer County Department of Health say the family ate tacos, guacamole, queso and chips on Aug. 20.
Investigators says eight employees also reported getting sick starting that same day.
They detailed the findings of their investigation which included several practices which were not in compliance with health standards. They were corrected on site.
