



Visiting Platt Park, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Japanese bakery to a florist.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Platt Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

The Duffeyroll Cafe

Topping the list is bakery, breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot The Duffeyroll Cafe. Located at 1290 S. Pearl St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 200 reviews on Yelp.

Open since 1986, the bakery is most known for its duffeyroll, which is a hand-rolled cinnamon roll that comes with a variety of drizzle toppings, and also features a full breakfast and lunch menu. Try the Bakin Sun sandwich with bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and scrambled eggs with chipotle mayo on a ciabatta roll for breakfast. In the afternoon, opt for the Ham About Town sandwich with uncured ham, provolone cheese​, bacon, granny smith apples and honey cup mustard on toasted rustic baguette.​

Sushi Den

Next up is sushi bar, bar and Japanese spot Sushi Den, situated at 1487 S. Pearl St. With 4.5 stars out of 1,673 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, expect to find sushi and sashimi rolls, fresh fish dishes and entrees such as Sriracha and garlic shrimp with roasted red pepper Togarashi Chili sauce, potatoes and mango salsa, the Sukiyaki hot pot with thinly sliced N.Y. strip steak, Asian vegetables, tofu and sweet soy broth in a cast iron pot and teriyaki chicken served with a plum potato salad or arugula bacon salad.

Tokyo Premium Bakery

Bakery Tokyo Premium Bakery, which offers coffee and tea and sandwiches, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1540 S. Pearl St., five stars out of 174 reviews.

Serving Japanese-style bread and pastries baked fresh and made from scratch, the Tokyo Premium Bakery offers everything from almond and raspberry croissants to red bean buns and a spicy Mentaiko baguette. In addition, look for Japanese coffees and teas.

Maria Empanada

Maria Empanada, a Latin American spot that offers empanadas, desserts and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 491 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1298 S. Broadway to see for yourself.

Maria Empanada provides empanadas all day. Grab one with either ham, eggs, potato, chorizo and salsa in the morning. For lunch and dinner options, anticipate sandwiches stuffed with zucchini, carrots, red bell pepper, leeks, ham and more. (Click here to view the menu.)

The Ruffly Rose

And then there’s The Ruffly Rose, a local favorite with five stars out of 92 reviews. Stop by 1611 S. Pearl St. to hit up the next time you’re in the neighborhood.

The florist provides custom-made arrangements for special occasions (weddings and corporate events) and holidays (Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day) available for pickup or delivery. At the shop, you’ll also find greeting cards, gifts and home decor.

