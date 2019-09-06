COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials have reopened several sites in Commerce City after prairie dogs tested positive for plague. Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge and unpaved parking areas at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park closed in early august.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Park is now open to all activities including the rescheduled 4th of July fireworks show after the Colorado Rapids game on Saturday, Sept. 7. However, the strip of dirt south of parking lots G and H and north of the USPS Denver Bulk Mail Center remains closed.
In Commerce City, the Prairie Gateway Open Space is open, but the open space area west of the USPS Denver Bulk Mail Center remains closed from E. 56th Ave. to E. 60th Ave.
The Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge is fully open along with First Creek at DEN Open Space. Tri-County Health Department will continue to monitor the closed areas for evidence of plague-infected fleas or prairie dog die-off.
Plague infection in people is uncommon and there have not been any reported cases. Common symptoms of plague include fever, swollen and tender lymph nodes, chills, and extreme exhaustion. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should promptly contact their health care provider.
Although plague can cause serious illness, it can be effectively treated with antibiotics, especially when diagnosed early. Dogs that are exposed to plague do not usually get sick, but can transport infected fleas and expose people.
