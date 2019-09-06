BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– If you ask Laviska Shenault what he remembers about last year’s Colorado-Nebraska game, the answer is obvious.

“Of course the last touchdown,” said the junior receiver who caught the game winning touchdown vs. Nebraska last year. “Pretty much the whole thing was good memory honestly. The team fought hard and came out with a victory.”

Nebraska certainly remembers the Shenault touchdown and the CU win. This week several Huskers have talked about their dislike for the Buffs and many feel they were the better team last year and they expect to be the better team this year. So it’s safe to say, CU’s win last season has certainly provoked the Husker ire.

“We weren’t expected to come in and beat ‘em especially in an atmosphere like that and that fact that we did really upset them,” said linebacker Jonathan Van Diest. “There is some bad blood but it is football so we’re just going to go out and ball.”

“I just told our team I don’t want us talking,” said CU head coach Mel Tucker. “This is not a time to talk. There’s already a date on the game. So what are we going to do up until the game and that’s what I expect from our guys period!”

The Buffs would love nothing better than to end Saturday’s game with another exclamation point.