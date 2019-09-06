Broncos Open Season On The Road For First Time Since 2010When the Broncos open their season in Oakland ‪on Monday Night, it will be the team's first road opener since 2010.

Broncos May Wind Up Facing An Antonio Brown-Less Raiders On Monday NightWhen the Broncos take the field on Monday night against the Raiders they may not have to deal with one of the NFL's best receivers.

NFL Predictions For 2019 From CBS4 SportsWith the new NFL season getting underway Thursday night as the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears, the sports crew from CBS4 looked into their glass ball to predict how the NFL season will go and who will be the Super Bowl Champs.

Survey: Empower Field At Mile High Ranked As 11th Best AtmosphereDoes Empower Field at Mile High give football fans the best game day experience in the NFL? The stadium isn't in the top 10, but it's close!

15% Of American Adults Will Bet On NFL In 2019 Season, Survey SaysAccording to a new survey, 15 percent of the American adult population will wager on NFL games this season.