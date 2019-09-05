Comments
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews are repairing a sinkhole that opened on eastbound Interstate 70 at Kipling St. Thursday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation says all eastbound lanes are expected to reopen between 9-9:30 p.m.
Officers were called to the area just after 4 p.m. and discovered a hole that went straight through the overpass. Wheat Ridge Police are directing traffic and eastbound I-70 is currently down to one lane.
An investigation is now underway to determine what caused the sinkhole to form.
