WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews are repairing a sinkhole that opened on eastbound Interstate 70 at Kipling St. Thursday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation says all eastbound lanes are expected to reopen between 9-9:30 p.m.

sinkhole on I-70 in Wheat Ridge

The sinkhole on I-70 in Wheat Ridge on Sept. 5, 2019 (credit: CBS)

Officers were called to the area just after 4 p.m. and discovered a hole that went straight through the overpass. Wheat Ridge Police are directing traffic and eastbound I-70 is currently down to one lane.

An investigation is now underway to determine what caused the sinkhole to form.

