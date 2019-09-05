Comments
DENVER(CBS)- We may be almost a week into September but, summer heat does not want to give up just yet. Denver set another record high on Thursday. The record was 97 degrees set in 2013 and 1899. Denver’s high temp zoomed up to 98 degrees at 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
This continues a hot spell that kicked off the month already with several records. If you remember, (how could you forget), Sunday the 1st had a record high of 98 and Labor Day hit a record of 100!
Today’s 98 also adds to the tally of 90-plus degree days for the year. Which now is 47 days. That is 4 days above a normal year.
There should be some relief from the heat along with a few showers and thunderstorms heading into the weekend.
