DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Task Force One has moved once again as it travels through the south on a mission triggered by Hurricane Dorian. Now the crews are in Fort Bragg, NC.
North Carolina officials say coastal areas have yet to see the worst from Hurricane Dorian despite apparent tornadoes and heavy rains as the storm approaches from the south.
The team completed repairs in that state before heading to the command center.
CO-TF 1 left for Florida on Aug. 30.
