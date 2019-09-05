  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Task Force 1, Hurricane Dorian


DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Task Force One has moved once again as it travels through the south on a mission triggered by Hurricane Dorian. Now the crews are in Fort Bragg, NC.

west metro hurricane dorian north carolina colorado task force one

Colorado Task Force 1 (credit: West Metro Fire)

The team completed repairs in that state before heading to the command center.

CO-TF 1 left for Florida on Aug. 30.

west metro hurricane dorian north carolina colorado task force one

CO-TF 1 (credit: West Metro Fire)

North Carolina officials say coastal areas have yet to see the worst from Hurricane Dorian despite apparent tornadoes and heavy rains as the storm approaches from the south.

Comments