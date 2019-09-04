CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer recently spoke with Katie Johnston about the Broncos upcoming season. Watch the full conversation in the video above.
DENVER (CBS4) – With the Denver Broncos kicking off the season Monday night in Oakland, all eyes will be on quarterback Joe Flacco.
“Joe’s been fairly impressive,” said Spencer of Flacco’s performance in the preseason.
“He’s a guy that comes in that has the Super Bowl MVP pedigree, he’s a proven winner. Ever since they lost Peyton Manning (the Broncos) have been looking for a quarterback. They’ve been looking for someone who can come in and cement himself as a starting quarterback.”
As for the expectation for the season, Spencer thinks the Broncos could improve by two wins to an 8-8 season.
“We know the defense is going to be good. How good is their offense going to be and is special teams going to hurt them? That could be an area that comes to bite them.”
