AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A bicyclist was killed in an hit-and-run crash in Aurora overnight. Police say they found a man unresponsive near South Buckley Road and East Mexico Avenue and determined he was hit by a vehicle.
Authorities closed the southbound lanes of South Buckley Road at approximately 3 a.m. from East Iliff Avenue to East Mexico Avenue while officers investigated the crash. Those lanes remained closed during the Wednesday morning rush hour.
So far there’s no word from police about what kind of vehicle may have been involved.
