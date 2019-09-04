  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A bicyclist was killed in an hit-and-run crash in Aurora overnight. Police say they found a man unresponsive near South Buckley Road and East Mexico Avenue and determined he was hit by a vehicle.

south buckley road hit and run aurora bicycle death

Police closed South Buckley Road due to the investigation. (credit: CBS)

Authorities closed the southbound lanes of South Buckley Road at approximately 3 a.m. from East Iliff Avenue to East Mexico Avenue while officers investigated the crash. Those lanes remained closed during the Wednesday morning rush hour.

So far there’s no word from police about what kind of vehicle may have been involved.

Comments