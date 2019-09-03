DENVER (CBS4) – In celebration of World Art Day, Denver leaders and artists are hiding pieces of art, sculptures, and vinyl albums around the city on Tuesday for people to find and keep.
Thank you to @accessgalleryco, Artist AJ Kiel & @denverartsandvenues for this phenomenal piece of art to put out there for #ArtDropDenver! Lightbulb Head Dude is patrolling somewhere out around the City & County Building and Civic Center
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver City Council members each hid at least one piece of art in their districts. The artwork hidden by Mayor Hancock and City Council was purchased by Denver Arts & Venues from Access Gallery, whose programs support young adults with disabilities through creative, educational and economic opportunities.
Denver Arts & Venues hid miniature versions of Lawrence Argent’s “I See What You Mean” (colloquially known as “The Big Blue Bear”) and “Red Rocks Live” (a vinyl album collection featuring 20 songs recorded live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre shows).
Clues include photos and hints posted on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and in the Art Drop Denver Facebook Group using the hashtag #artdropdenver.
“World Art Drop Day aims to generate random bonds between strangers and communities through the act of creating and spreading art on the first Tuesday in September each year,” organizers stated.
