AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A former chair of the Colorado Republican Party is challenging Democratic Congressman Jason Crow in 2020. Steve House announced his candidacy for District 6 on Tuesday morning.
House said he is running to solve problems in transportation, education and health care, as well as help grow local businesses and the local economy.
“I think a lot people get into a congress district and think they’re part of a Washington group. I actually look at the CD 6 as group families and schools and businesses and places of worship and I want to focus on them. We have seven to eight cities in that district that are going to move from where they are, good or great to even better or they’re going to backtrack. If they backtrack, that’s bad for everybody. You have to focus on the district to make sure that doesn’t happen and I don’t think he’s done enough of that,” said House.
Crow beat out longtime Congressman Mike Coffman, a Republican, last year to win the district. Congressional District 6 is considered one of the most competitive districts in the nation.
