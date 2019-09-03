Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the semi truck driver accused of causing the April 25 fiery crash on Interstate 70 near the Colorado Mills mall in Jefferson County, appeared in court on Tuesday. His attorney Robert Corry requested and was granted a continuance on the arraignment until Oct. 10.
Corry said the defense needed more time to prepare the case. Four people were killed and 28 vehicles were damaged or destroyed when his out-of-control semi slammed into cars and trucks.
“We are not giving up on the possibility of resolving the case without a trial,” said Corry.
That October date was also agreed upon by the prosecution.
Aguilera-Mederos faces a total of 41 charges for the fiery crash on I-70 in April. The charges include vehicular homicide and attempted assault. He has been ordered to stand trial on all counts.
The judge granted permission for the defendant to reside in Texas while he is awaiting trial. He is free on $400,000 bond.
