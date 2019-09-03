DENVER (CBS4) – Flight cancellations due to Hurricane Dorian could have a major ripple effect across the country. Some airports in Florida are already closed and at Denver International Airport on Tuesday CBS4 interviewed some people who can’t get back home to the Sunshine State. Other travelers headed to parts of the Midwest also said flight delays due to the hurricane are pushing their flights back.
Early on Tuesday approximately 1,400 delays and cancellations were being reported on flights across the country. Most of the flights are on the East Coast, particularly to cities in Florida like Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. All the major airlines are advising passengers to contact customer service ahead of their flight.
Orlando resident Jimmy Keovongsak told CBS4 he was in Oregon over the holiday weekend and in the midst of trying to get home on Monday when he got stuck at DIA. He was still there on Tuesday morning.
“I’ve actually been through every hurricane since Charlie back in 05, which to me was the worst one that has affected my area specifically and that was bad with the water and flooding, the electricity going out,” Keovongsak said.
