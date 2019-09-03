BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder is the latest city in Colorado to take action to try and stop teen vaping. City councilors voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products.
They also agreed to raise the age of buying to 21.
The city will also ask voter to approve a new 40% sales tax on e-cigarettes. The question will be on the November ballot.
The first death related to vaping occurred last month in Illinois. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there has been an outbreak of a mysterious lung disease in people who use vaping devices.
A second case of a vaping-related illness was confirmed in Colorado last week. There are two other suspected cases in Colorado.
More than 200 suspected cases have been reported in 22 states – many involving teens and young adults. Some patients have likened onset of the illness to a heart attack, and others to the flu. Symptoms have included shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, vomiting, cough, and possible fever. Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the body apparently reacting to a caustic substance that someone breathed in.
