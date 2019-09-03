DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a horrible tragedy that Douglas County never wants to see happen again. STEM School Highlands Ranch was the scene of a school shooting in May that took Kendrick Castillo’s, a student, life.

Now nearby Ascent Classical Academy is its allowing teachers and staff to carry concealed handguns. Derec Shuler is the Executive Director there.

“I do think having all options on the table allow us to better protect our community,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

This charter school is home to 500 students in kindergarten through 11th grade. Jessica Eban has four children going to this school. CBS4 was offered to speak with her.

“It gives a level of comfort to my family just knowing as parents that there is something there that can protect my kids. There is an option,” she said.

Firing range and safety training has been given to those faculty and staff members who are being allowed to carry guns at this school.

But it hasn’t gone down well with the Douglas County School District. It supports having armed trained security guards, but not others.

Now, Ascent Classical Academy may split with the district and seek certification through a statewide program.

“Just remember at STEM it was the defenseless children throwing themselves at a killer coming into the classrooms,” Shuler said.

Also at STEM, an armed security guard shot and injured a student by mistake.

The Douglas county school board will take up the matter tonight.