AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A Denver metro business is giving people something to smile about this Labor Day. Staff members at all six Risas Dental and Braces locations are offering free dental care for anyone in need, as part of their “Labor of Love.” All you have to do is show up: The first 100 people will be treated on the house.

Risas has been doing the event since 2011, and it’s only gained momentum since then. This year, the company plans to give out $5.4 million in dental care.

“We get treated really well by the community around this office 364 days a year, so we wanted to pick one day to give back and say thank you for all the support,” said CEO Jeff Adams.

Attendees can select one of the following four free treatments:

Basic teeth cleaning

Cavity filling

Simple tooth extraction

Complete dental exam and X-ray

Risas’s staff will also schedule follow up services and free orthodontics consultations will be offered for any patients interested in braces or the new SLX Clear Aligner treatment.

Adams says it’s by far his favorite day of the year; the smiles on patients’ faces are priceless when they receive the care that they’ve been needing, which is often pricey. In fact, he says those smiles are all the payment that is necessary.

“We have people cry when they come here and say, ‘I can’t believe you’re doing this for free.’ And it just gives us all goosebumps. Our team members are volunteering their day off, which is a paid holiday, to treat patients,” said Adams.

Everyone is also invited to join in on the fun and enjoy refreshments, live music, face painting, games and giveaways until noon.

Denver-Area Locations: