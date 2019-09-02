



Monday’s record breaking heat didn’t make for an easy move-in day for students at the University of Denver, and there wasn’t much relief inside some of the dorms without air conditioning.

According to a university spokesperson, more than half of the dorms currently have A/C. Another dorm with A/C is currently under construction and will replace an older hall.

Students can bring box fans to their rooms, but on Monday that tactic didn’t work for everyone.

“The dorms only have A/C in the hallways so you just have to leave your door open and hope you get a good breeze,” said Lindly, a senior who lived in a dorm without A/C as a freshman.

Move-in started at 7 a.m., but record-breaking temperatures caught up quickly Monday. The heat came as a surprise to Emily Glass, a freshman from Wisconsin.

“Even in the shade it’s still pretty hot,” Glass said. “Being in one place for one time is pretty unbearable.”

While some students were able to escape to a cool, air conditioned room, Glass and others in Centennial Halls sweltered.

RELATED: Denver Teachers, Students Rally For Air Conditioning In Classrooms

“It’s definitely, I think, hotter inside and definitely more humid,” described Kari Langford, a volunteer at Centennial Halls.

Among the many unbothered students was Doak Procter, a freshman from Houston. He told CBS4 he’s ready for the college lifestyle.

“I don’t plan on being in the dorms much,” He said. “It’s pretty much where I’m going to be for sleeping.”

Others though, hope for a cool change soon.

“I definitely can tough it out for a few days, but if next week is like this, it might start to get kind of tough,” said Glass.

A university spokesperson told CBS4 all of the events and activities during the first week are in buildings other than the dorms. Students are supposed to be in central locations throughout the day that have A/C.

Classes at DU start next week.