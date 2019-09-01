WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4)– The normally-quiet golfing community of Water Valley was surrounded by the sound of boat engines Labor Day Weekend, as “Roar of the Rockies: Reloaded” reemerged at Pelican Lakes. The two day Formula-1 (F1) boat racing event was popular in the early 2000s and returned for the first time in 2019.

Racers from around the country brought their high-powered boats to the golf course’s lakes for two days of different races. The event will be broadcast on CBS Sports on Sept. 22.

“It’s just different for us. It is fun,” said Kylee McCurdy, a 10-year-old event attendee.

The event was family-friendly, with many bringing their children out to see the races. Boats on the course are capable of going from 0 mph to 60 mph in less than two seconds, with some speeds topping well beyond 100 mph.

“I bet it is also exciting for the drivers,” McCurdy told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

“(Roar of the Rockies) was a community favorite event 12 years ago. We thought the community would want it back, and we were right,” said Amie Jensen, organizer of the event. “The kids love it, and that is what is so fun.”

Jensen said a portion of sales was going to be donated to Hero Expeditions in honor of Windsor’s Christopher Birdwell. He was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2012.

Hero Expeditions takes Colorado veterans on outdoor adventures as a form of therapy. Some told CBS4 they hoped the event would once again become an annual event, as it was in the early 2000s.

“There are so many boats with cool designs, and are really cool,” McCurdy said.

Nine-year-old Natalie Kupec said the event encouraged her to pursue a career in boat racing one day.

“I want to be a boat racer when I get older. So, this is good experience for me,” Kupec said.

Entry to the event was $25 at the gate for adults, and $15 for children.