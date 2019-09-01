DENVER (CBS4) – Xcel Energy’s Day of Service needs about 3,800 volunteers to help at 83 nonprofits. The project range from landscaping, painting, and basic maintenance, to packing meals, sorting clothing, and blanket making. There are still volunteers slots available.
Xcel Energy started Day of Service as a company initiative 9-years ago. Over the last 9-years, the day has grown to a much larger community event. The utility sets up projects all over the state, and invites employees, their families, their friends, and their customers to join in.
Team leaders from Xcel Energy work with each nonprofit to setup the project. The Xcel Energy Foundation offers grants of $500 to help pay for materials. When Day of Service actually arrives, all the logistics are worked out, so volunteers just have to show up and add the muscle.
The nonprofits get the benefit of an influx of help to get larger projects accomplished, and the volunteers get the satisfaction of knowing they made a big difference in their community.
Xcel Energy’s Day of Service is Saturday, September 7th from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
