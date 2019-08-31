WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Two people were flown by medical helicopter to Denver-area hospitals Saturday afternoon following their apparent trip inside a covered “tube” section of irrigation canal.
The male and female, both locals in their early 20s, were in extremely critical condition at the time they were airlifted, Winter Park Police Chief Glen Trainer told CBS4.
“It’s a very steep angle, not dissimilar to what you’d find at a water park,” Trainer said, “but without the safety features.”
Trainer indicated the two patients likely suffered trauma from coming to an abrupt stop at the bottom of the 100-yard chute.
It’s at the point at the bottom of the chute that the canal begins to run parallel to a road. The female was found by a passer-by, conscious but obviously injured.
The male was discovered upstream. He was unconscious and unresponsive, Trainer said.
Trainer added there were signs of alcohol consumption found at the scene.
Both were easily pulled from the water by first responders, which included deputies from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred in an area NE of the Lakota subdivision in Winter Park, near Water Board Road and U.S. Forest Service Road 128.
