DENVER (CBS4) – If you hope to spend time outside this Labor Day weekend then we have some good news for you! Other than just a handful of isolated afternoon storms today in the mountains it should be hot and dry statewide all the way through Monday thanks to a large ridge of high pressure.

By Monday temperatures in Denver may reach all-time levels for the month of September. We are currently forecasting a high of 98 which will beat the previous record of 97 degrees.

Because of the heat and light winds in the atmosphere we are seeing some problems with the air quality along the Front Range. An air quality alert has been issued for high levels of ozone near the ground. Those with a sensitive respiratory system will want to limit their time outside this afternoon.

You can do your part to help keep our air clean by stopping at the click when you refuel your vehicle, carpooling where possible, and doing chores like mowing, painting or staining during the coolest parts of the day.

The main weather story around the nation this weekend is of course Hurricane Dorian. As of this posting the storm was still several hundred miles east of Florida and moving toward the west. Computer forecast models now show the storm taking a turn toward the north as it approaches the coast. There is a lot of uncertainty remaining in the forecast so stay tuned all weekend long for updates.