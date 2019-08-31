DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos trimmed their roster to the league-mandated 53 player regular-season roster limit. Denver’s active roster is currently at 52 players. The Broncos waived/released 36 players and also acquired Duke Dawson in a trade with New England. Below is the list of transactions:
WAIVED (32)
George Aston FB Pittsburgh R Waived
Quinn Bailey T Arizona State R Waived
Trinity Benson WR East Central R Waived
Keishawn Bierria ILB Washington 2 Waived
Adam Bisnowaty OL Pittsburgh 2 Waived
Jake Brendel OL UCLA 4 Waived
Fred Brown WR Mississippi State 1 Waived
Jamal Carter ILB Miami 3 Waived
Rashard Causey CB Central Florida R Waived
Su’a Cravens S Southern California 4 Waived
Ryan Crozier C Connecticut R Waived/Injured
Joe Dineen ILB Kansas R Waived/Injured
Steven Dunbar Jr. WR Houston 2 Waived
Ahmad Gooden OLB Samford R Waived
Kevin Hogan QB Stanford 4 Waived
Alijah Holder CB Stanford R Waived
Devontae Jackson RB West Georgia R Waived
Trey Johnson CB Villanova 2 Waived
Sam Jones G/C Arizona State 2 Waived
Tyler Jones OL North Carolina State R Waived
Brendan Langley WR Lamar 3 Waived
John Leglue T Tulane R Waived
Kelvin McKnight WR Samford R Waived
Khalfani Muhammad RB California 1 Waived
Dadi Nicolas OLB Virginia Tech 3 Waived/Injured
Brett Rypien QB Boise State R Waived
Deyon Sizer DL CSU-Pueblo R Waived
Linden Stephens CB Cincinnati 1 Waived
Moral Stephens TE Florida R Waived
Dymonte Thomas S Michigan 3 Waived/Injured
David Williams RB Arkansas 2 Waived
DeShawn Williams DE Clemson 3 Waived
RELEASED – VESTED VETERANS (4)
Don Barclay G West Virginia 8 Released
Orson Charles TE/FB Georgia 6 Released
Chaz Green OL Florida 5 Released
Shamarko Thomas S Syracuse 7 Released
ACQUIRED VIA TRADE WITH NEW ENGLAND (1)
Duke Dawson Jr. CB Florida 2 Trade (N.E.)
Here’s how the Broncos initial roster breaks down by position with notes:
Quarterbacks (2): Joe Flacco, Drew Lock
The Broncos will likely bring in another quarterback, especially with Lock starting the season on IR. The team waived Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien on Saturday. They hope Rypien will clear waivers and end up on the practice squad.
Running Backs (5): Devontae Booker, Royce Freeman, Andy Janovich, Phillip Lindsay, Theo Riddick
John Elway said Theo Riddick will start the season on injured reserve
Wide Receivers (6): River Cracraft, DaeSean Hamilton, Tim Patrick, Emmanuel Sanders, Courtland Sutton, Juwann Winfree
As of now, River Cracraft will be the team’s returner. But Elway will explore other options as well.
Tight Ends (4): Jake Butt, Noah Fant, Troy Fumagalli, Jeff Heuerman
John Elway said Jake Butt will start the season on injured reserve
Offensive Linemen (8): Garett Bolles, Ja’Wuan James, Ron Leary, Connor McGovern, Dalton Risner, Jake Rodgers, Austin Schlottmann, Elijah Wilkinson
Defensive Line (6): Adam Gotsis, Shelby Harris, Dre’Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, Demarcus Walker, Derek Wolfe
Linebackers (9): Bradley Chubb, Todd Davis, Justin Hollins, Josey Jewell, Alexander Johnson, Joseph Jones, Von Miller, Malik Reed, Josh Watson
For the 15th time in 16 years, at least one undrafted rookie has made the active roster for Week 1. Outside linebacker Malik Reed and linebacker Josh Watson both made the active roster. Watson is a former Colorado State Ram.
Defensive Backs (9): De’Vante Bausby, Bryce Callahan, Duke Dawson, Chris Harris Jr., Kareem Jackson, Trey Marshall, Will Parks, Justin Simmons, Isaac Yiadom
Special Teams (3): Brandon McManus, Colby Waldman, Casey Kreiter
The Broncos may establish a practice squad of up to 10 players beginning Sunday at 11 a.m. Mountain Time.
