DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Arts and Venues is holding a new contest to celebrate their new interactive arts website. The prize is a replica of a famous Denver landmark.
DenverPublicArt.org helps people explore public art and helps them build their personal art collection. There are 400 pieces in the Denver Public Art collection, and 350 Urban Arts Fund murals.
Participants can earn points in one of several ways – creating a profile, saving their favorite arts collections, sharing with friends, and visiting places profiled on the website, among others.
Points will be tallied between September 1st and September 30th. The first-place winner will get to meet Denver artist Nick Geurts for a private tour, and will win two eight-inch replicas of the Big Blue Bear at the Convention Center, titled “I See What You Mean.” Two runners-up will also win statue replicas.
