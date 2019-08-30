



– Visiting Park Hill, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an English fish and chips joint to a restaurant specializing in Ethiopian cuisine.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Park Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

GB Fish & Chips

Topping the list is GB Fish & Chips, a gastropub that specializes in typical English fare such as fish and chips. Located at 5325 E. Colfax, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 143 reviews on Yelp.

While known for its fish and chips, GB Fish & Chips also has a number of other English specialties on its menu, including sausage rolls, shepherd’s pie, assorted meat pies and and bangers, a style of English pork sausage.

Park Hill Hub

Next up is breakfast, brunch and lunch cafe Park Hill Hub, which offers coffee, tea, sandwiches and more, situated at 1502 Ivanhoe St. With 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Noteworthy dishes to look for on the menu include the avocado and coconut toast, breakfast burrito and Mediterranean Delight bowl, which consists of a mixture of zucchini and eggplant, quinoa, eggs, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and mozzarella cheese.

Queen of Sheba

Ethiopian restaurant Queen of Sheba is another fantastic choice. Yelpers give the dining establishment, located at 7225 E. Colfax Ave., 4.5 stars out of 375 reviews.

Queen of Sheba specializes in authentic cuisine from Ethiopia, serving classic items like vegetable sambusas, injera bread, lentils and Ethiopian-style chicken.

Tables

Finally, there’s Tables, a new American bistro, boasting 4.5 stars out of 324 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2267 Kearney St. to give it a go for yourself.

First established in 2005, Tables features a menu brimming with upscale American plates, ranging from tuna tartare with avocado, seared scallops with blistered tomatoes and a New York strip steak to fried Alamosa bass, grilled pork and desserts like double chocolate s’mores.

Article provided by Hoodline.