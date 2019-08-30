LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Preparations are underway on Florida’s east coast for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian, and a Colorado emergency team will be helping out. Colorado Task Force 1 will deploy to Florida Friday night with a team of 16 Coloradans. Dorian is currently a Category 3 hurricane and expected to be a Category 3 or Category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall on Tuesday.
Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF-1) has just been activated for #HurricaneDorian2019. 16 members of the team will be leaving by early evening for Florida. The team will be working on water search and rescue. pic.twitter.com/HRcUEgXmRb
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) August 30, 2019
The team is made up of first responders from across Colorado’s Front Range. CO-TF 1 has deployed to other serious disasters including Hurricanes Florence and Katrina as well as 9/11. They treat each one as a serious and unique assignment.
The team specializes in search and rescue operations and will be assigned to water search operations.
“You never know what a hurricane is going to bring, could be wind damage could be flooding, could be storm surge,” program coordinator Rod Tyus told CBS4 two years ago.
