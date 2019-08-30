THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis and local elected officials toured the new Amazon robotics fulfillment center Thursday in Thornton. The 855,000 square-foot facility features Colorado’s largest single rooftop solar installation.
The facility opened in June 2018 and employs more than 1,500 full-time associates who work alongside Amazon Robotics to pick, pack and ship items, such as books, toys and kitchenware.
According to Amazon, the solar panel installation spans 19 acres, about the size of 10 football fields, and is is expected to produce 9,210,000 kWh per year– enough electricity to power 885 homes annually.
“With this building and the actual building timeline we were able to get in before it was operating too long to really try and fill the entire roof with as much solar as we can,” said Amazon Renewable Energy Director, Greg Michaelson.
Amazon is working to add renewable energy to all of its buildings. The company employs more than 3,500 people in Colorado.
For more information on Amazon’s rooftop solar program, visit amazon.com/sustainability.
You must log in to post a comment.