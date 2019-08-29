LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– After months of searching for a new home, TLC Meals on Wheels finally has a place to call their own. For the past 10 years they’ve been operating out of Ames Elementary School in Centennial.
The school is scheduled to be demolished and the organization had until December to find a new home. During their search TLC found a Mexican restaurant for sale near the corner of Broadway and Arapahoe Rd. in Littleton.
“We had a benefactor come in and buy the building, we’re leasing the building from them with the hopes of buying it very quickly,” said TLC board member Cathy Noon.
Right now, the restaurant is undergoing a major renovation and the hope is to be finished by Thanksgiving. Cathy Noon says contractors have been donating services and others have been offering discounts.
Once it’s completed TLC will be busy. The organization is delivering over 120,000 meals a year to over 800 clients.
“Arapahoe County has one of the fastest growing over 65 populations. So as those folks age, we know our needs will definitely increase as well,” Noon told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
TLC Meals on Wheels is still trying to raise money to buy the facility outright. In the meantime, they’re just happy to have a new home.
“We will able to get back to doing what we do which is deliver great meals and keep isolationism from our seniors.”
LINK: TLC Meals On Wheels
You must log in to post a comment.