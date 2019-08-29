DENVER (CBS4)– The Rocky Mountain Showdown is a tradition unlike any other. It’s a battle for state bragging rights played on this state’s biggest football stage – Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

“I know it’s a huge game, because there hasn’t been a day since Dec. 5th that someone hasn’t said something to me about how big this game is, and how important it is,” Buffs head coach Mel Tucker said.

For the players, the Showdown is a rare opportunity to get a feel for what it’s like to play at the next level.

“It’s awesome, especially my first time there. I get an adrenalin rush every time I play there. It gets the whole team going, and t’s a big thing for us,” Buffs senior Tim Lynott said.

“Not everyone gets to play at the next level, so getting the opportunity to play at Mile High where the Broncos play is a dream come true. It’s sort of like an alternate reality where you can get that experience without being in the pros,” Rams junior Manny Jones said.

When the Buffs and Rams face off on Friday night, it will be the last time they play each other in Denver. Both teams are hoping to close out the Showdown’s era in Denver with a win, especially the Rams, as most of their players and coaches have never tasted victory at Mile High

“I hope we can win. Right now, I won’t miss anything about it. We haven’t played very well in that stadium,” Rams head coach Mike Bobo said.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown kicks off Friday at 8 p.m.