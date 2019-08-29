DENVER (CBS4) – Even hotter temperatures are expected on Thursday with highs in the lower and middle 90s along the Front Range. The warm up is despite an increase in cloud cover.

Denver reached 92 degrees on Wednesday and should hit at least 93 degrees on Thursday.



There should be just enough moisture in the mountains for a few weak showers or thunderstorms. Any rain over the higher terrain should be very limited and we’re keeping the chance for rain out of the metro area forecast. A few locations on the far northeast plains of Colorado such as Julesburg, Holyoke, and Yuma may also experience a brief severe thunderstorm Thursday evening.



A summer cold front arrives on Friday and drops temperatures about 10 degrees. A chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will also develop around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. The rain chance is about 40%.



Then intense heat will build again through the holiday weekend. By Labor Day highs will be in the middle and upper 90s along the Front Range. The record for Monday is 95 degrees set on September 2, 1983. Meanwhile, the hottest Labor Day in Denver was on September 4, 1995. So, it’s very possible we could at least tie for the hottest Labor Day in Denver history which would also be a tie for the hottest temperature ever recorded in September.

Other than a slight chance for a late day thunderstorm on Saturday, the long weekend should be dry.