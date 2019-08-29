BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder City Council is moving forward on a proposal to ban the sale of flavored vaping products containing nicotine. The proposal would also increase the purchasing age for tobacco products to 21 and raise taxes on all tobacco products, including vaping devices.
Joelle Rossback, co-founder of Clean Teens, supports the measure. The organization in Boulder focuses on curbing youth substance abuse with vaping being a top priority.
“This is big tobacco basically creating a brilliant device that has tricked kids into thinking this stuff is ok,” said Rossback. “It really came to our attention, all of us parents back in December, talking to the kids on break and it came up how rampant this is and we were blown away.”
“We agree that teen vaping needs to be curbed no question there,” said Mary Szarmach, whose family started the Smoker Friendly chain in Boulder years ago. Szarmach continues to fight against campaigns targeting tobacco, but says she supports a closer look at vaping products.
This week, Carbondale joined Glenwood Springs and Aspen in banning flavored e-cigarette and tobacco products. The town also raised the age to buy those products to 21.
On Wednesday night, Boulder City Council members set the guidelines for the ordinance. Council members will vote on the measure on Sept. 3.
