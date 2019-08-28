Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A new research group has published its annual report on the safest cities in each U.S. state for 2019. In Colorado, the City of Firestone took the top spot.
Louisville came in second, followed by Frederick, Golden and Broomfield.
Fort Collins came in at No. 18, Colorado Springs was ranked No. 34, Aurora was No. 37 and Denver was No. 39. Boulder did not make the list of the 42 cities ranked.
“The Safest Cities report was compiled using a statistical calculation of every city’s latest violent crime rate, property crime rate, and number of law enforcement officers employed,” officials with BackgroundChecks.org stated. Cities with populations under 10,000 people were not included.
See the full report here: backgroundchecks.org/safest-cities
