DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver police officer is recovering in the hospital Wednesday after he was involved in a crash on Tuesday night. The motorcycle officer suffered serious injuries in the crash at Interstate 70 and Havana.
The crash happened just after 10 p.m. and shutdown all westbound lanes of I-70 between I-225 and Havana.
The officer is a 15-year veteran with the Denver Police Department. He was assigned to traffic operations and is a motorcycle officer.
An ambulance rushed the officer to the hospital and following behind were more than a dozen officers in cruisers who escorted him to the hospital.
The officer sustained serious injuries with several fractures in the crash. The officer was trying to pull over a vehicle when the crash happened. That vehicle was not involved in the crash and the driver did stop when the accident occurred.
Denver police urged drivers to practice caution when driving through construction zones. The area where the crash occurred is a construction zone. This section of the road had recently been roto-milled which left the surface uneven.
You must log in to post a comment.