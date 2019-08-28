



– A family is pleading for answers, hoping their loved one pulls through after a hit-and-run crash on West Colfax Avenue over the weekend. Relatives of David Montoya reached out to CBS4, in an effort to find out who may have left him critically injured.

They hope someone in the area at the time may have seen something, or that the driver will come forward and turn themselves in.

Denver Police say a driver hit Montoya, who was riding his moped, near Stuart Street about 7:40 p.m., then took off.

Surveillance video, courtesy of Big Daddy’s Pizza, shows the crash clearly in the background. In the video, you can see the driver and Montoya collide; the driver proceeds to take a left turn, leaving Montoya on the ground.

According to a DPD tweet, the vehicle is a dark SUV, possibly an Oldsmobile Bravada, with likely passenger side damage.

Montoya remains in the intensive care unit at Denver Health. His family says he has a lengthy recovery ahead of him, including healing from broken ribs, a broken femur, brain swelling, a collapsed lung, and an ear that had to be reattached.

They are asking anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP. You can report information anonymously.