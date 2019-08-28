



Jaya Asian Grill

– Looking to uncover all that Cory – Merrill has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cupcake shop to a Mexican joint. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Cory – Merrill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is Asian fusion, Malaysian and Singaporean spot Jaya Asian Grill. Located at 1699 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite B, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 294 reviews on Yelp.

This restaurant offers a wide selection of menu options, including Thai curry dishes, hot wok entrees and noodle bowls — Look out for specific menu options like chicken and broccoli, pad thai chicken and Singapore curry noodles.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Next up is bakery Nothing Bundt Cakes, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, situated at 1685 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite Q3. With 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

This franchise offers bundt cakes in ten flavors with 40 different designs to suit any occasion, notes its website. You’ll find options ranging from raspberry cake with white chocolate icing to pecan praline cake, which is a streusel cake inspired by grandmothers. Gluten-free flavors are also available.

Lollicup

Lollicup, a spot to score bubble tea and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1589 S. Colorado Blvd., four stars out of 354 reviews.

Milk tea offerings come in flavors like almond, barley, chocolate, cappuccino, coconut, honeydew, jasmine, lavender, pumpkin and sesame, among others. Iced teas and slushies are also available onsite.

The Bronze Empire

Check out The Bronze Empire, which has earned four stars out of 219 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Sichuan spot, which offers hot pot and more, at 1591 S. Colorado Blvd.

Featuring fresh ingredients and authentic flavors, this restaurant offers a variety of broth and protein combinations including Patagonian shrimp, Australian lamb leg and authentic Sichuan hot pot base.

Wahoo’s Fish Tacos

Finally, there’s Wahoo’s Fish Tacos, a local favorite with four stars out of 134 reviews. Stop by 1233 S. Colorado Blvd. to hit up the Mexican spot, which offers seafood and more, next time you’re in the neighborhood.

In addition to fish tacos with wild-caught flounder, taco proteins include braised pork, sauteed shrimp, tofu and grilled chicken. Nachos, Cajun fries, onion rings and chicken tortilla soup are also on the menu.

Article provided by Hoodline.