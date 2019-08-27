Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — A grizzly bear named Tundra chilled out in her habitat at the Denver Zoo on Monday.
“Looks like Tundra’s living her best hot bear summer!” zoo officials wrote on Facebook.
“That’s right, our grizzly girl loves splashing around in the streams of Harmony Hill to cool off on hot summer days, which is great, because this a very natural behavior.”
Tundra and another rescued grizzly bear, Kootenai, share the habitat that includes hammocks, a dig pit, a stream and shallow pools.
“Our animal care staff has worked extensively to help her adjust to her new routine, and keep her engaged and active, and as a result, she’s doing great,” officials said.
