DENVER (CBS4) – A new way to help people get rooftop solar on their home is gaining traction in Denver.
“Solar co-op is essentially a group buy of rooftop solar for folks to be able to have a streamlined process to adopt solar as well as see the economies of scale,” said Bryce Carter with Solar United Neighbors (SUN).
SUN has already set up co-ops in the Yampa Valley and in Fort Collins. Dozens of systems are now sitting on roofs, sometimes saving homeowners thousands of dollars compared to buying a solar installation system alone.
“Through streamlining this process and installer actually saves a lot of money, the consumer saves a lot of money and then we’re able to support our mission to expand solar adoption across the state,” Carter said.
SUN does take a $600 fee per installation. The Co-op is trying to gather more than 100 people before sending out a Request for Proposal. Based off the contract picked, co-op members then have a choice to take the deal or not.
“I’ve just been amazed at the opportunities,” said Jim Theye who has become a volunteer for SUN. “There might be 40 residents spread over a several mile area and they’re going to work together to get bulk pricing.”
Theye hopes to take the co-op concept to commercial buildings especially around LoDo.
“Our main focus is to be a consumer advocate. We’re here to represent consumers that are looking to support solar,” said Carter.
SUN is hosting another informational session on Sept. 3 at the First Universalist Church of Denver.
