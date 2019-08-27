Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Parks And Wildlife

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Some Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers had an unexpected hitchhiker over the weekend. Two aquatic technicians were driving back from doing some water sampling in Lincoln County when a North American Racer popped out from under the hood.

North American Racer (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

They were able to pull the snake out, but not without a bit of a fight. He bit one officer on their gloved hand. Thankfully it’s not venomous.

“Techs Melanie Ballew and Destiny Beltran will be returning it to Karval to be released,” CPW tweeted.

Comments