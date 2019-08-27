Comments
LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Some Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers had an unexpected hitchhiker over the weekend. Two aquatic technicians were driving back from doing some water sampling in Lincoln County when a North American Racer popped out from under the hood.
They were able to pull the snake out, but not without a bit of a fight. He bit one officer on their gloved hand. Thankfully it’s not venomous.
“Techs Melanie Ballew and Destiny Beltran will be returning it to Karval to be released,” CPW tweeted.
You must log in to post a comment.