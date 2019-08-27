



— Veterinarians in Colorado are working to save the life of a shelter dog with an arrow lodged in his skull — but the operation will be risky and very expensive. One-year-old “Champ” was transferred to the La Plata County Humane Society from another shelter in July, and vets weren’t sure why his health was declining until the performed an x-ray.

The x-rays show an arrow lodged in his nasal cavity and skull.

“The only possible option to save Champ’s life is a high risk surgery. The cost, including post-op care, is estimated to surpass $5,000,” officials with the humane society said in a statement released Tuesday.

“Champ is an LPCHS staff favorite; his fun, playful and energetic personality shines through the kennel doors and his smile has touched the entire LPCHS team,” officials wrote.

The surgery is due to be performed later this week. LPCHS is asking for donations for the estimated cost of the surgery and Champ’s continued care.

“At only one-year-old, Champ has so much life to live and love to give a future family. This surgery will not only save his life, but will enhance his quality of life,” stated Chris Nelson, Director of Animal Services. “We have to do whatever means necessary to help Champ live his best life.”

To donate in honor of “Team CHAMPion” please visit lpchumanesociety.org.