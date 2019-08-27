LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Larimer County health officials detected the first human cases of West Nile Virus. The residents live in Wellington and Fort Collins.
They were not hospitalized.
The virus was also confirmed in mosquitoes in Brighton last week and Adams and Weld Counties.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says there are at least three other human cases so far this summer in Delta and Boulder Counties.
West Nile Virus Prevention Tips:
● Eliminate standing water in rain gutters, old tires, buckets, plastic covers, toys, or any other container of water where mosquitoes can breed
● Stay inside at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active or avoid mosquito bites if outside
● Keep mosquitoes away from exposed skin by wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes and socks
● Use an EPA-registered mosquito repellent
● Mosquito-proof your home by repairing screens on windows and doors
