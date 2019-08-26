PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) –The Platte Canyone Fire Protection District responded to a wildfire in the Lost Creek Wilderness, south of Bailey. Firefighters say no structures are threatened at this time.
Further details about the fire have not been released.
Copter4 flew toward the fire and saw a large plume of what appeared to be white smoke. Officials with the USFS Pike & San Isabel National Forests say the fire is about 20 acres.
New fire reported near Shawnee Peak, west of Kenosha Pass. Fire estimated to be 20 acres burning in a remote area of the National Forest. Crews responding are attempting to gain access to the fire #ShawneePeakFire More info: https://t.co/HnaSXQZMEZ
— USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) August 26, 2019
The Lost Creek Wilderness encompasses nearly 120,000 acres in the Pike National Forest. The United States Forest Service is taking lead on the fire fight.
