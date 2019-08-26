Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Wildfires, Lost Creek Wilderness


PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) –The Platte Canyone Fire Protection District responded to a wildfire in the Lost Creek Wilderness, south of Bailey. Firefighters say no structures are threatened at this time.

Further details about the fire have not been released.

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew toward the fire and saw a large plume of what appeared to be white smoke. Officials with the USFS Pike & San Isabel National Forests say the fire is about 20 acres.

(credit: CBS)

The Lost Creek Wilderness encompasses nearly 120,000 acres in the Pike National Forest. The United States Forest Service is taking lead on the fire fight.

