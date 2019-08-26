DENVER (CBS4) – While many people celebrate Labor Day with a day off work to spend time with family or friends, many first responders are hard at work that day.
As a way to thank those first responders, Olive Garden restaurants will continue an annual tradition to deliver and serve a complimentary lunch to Colorado’s first responders.
For the 18th consecutive year, groups of local police, fire departments as well as EMTs and paramedics will be recognized for their hard work with the special meal delivery on Labor Day.
“It’s really nice to get recognized. We work 24 hour shifts, and sometimes we can be really busy. So it’s nice to have somebody provide lunch for us,” Kathleen Gottschall, a firefighter, told CBS4 last year.
Olive Garden has delivered and served more than 14,000 meals through this program since 2002.
