(HOODLINE) – Interested in sampling the newest businesses to open in Denver? From an eyewear business to a personal fitness spot, read on for a list of the newest businesses to land around town.
Queen City Optical Provisions
Stop by 4321 W. 44th Ave. in Berkeley and you’ll find Queen City Optical Provisions, a new eyewear and opticians spot.
Get your eyes checked and score a new pair of designer glasses at this new vision business.
Daily Grill
On the hunt for a new steakhouse and traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot? Daily Grillhas opened its latest outpost, located in Lower Downtown at 1607 Wewatta St. Daily Grill has locations in the Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Tulsa, San Francisco and Houston metro areas.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner are all served at this popular new spot. Check out favorites such as the Keto Breakfast Box with a hard-boiled egg, toasted walnuts, seasoned avocado and blackberries for breakfast; the turkey club sandwich with bacon, avocado and mayo on wheat bread for lunch; or go in the evening and order a skirt steak with your choice of a few sides for dinner.
Anytime Fitness
At 1244 E. Colfax Ave., you’ll find the latest outpost of Anytime Fitness, the gym and personal training chain.
Sign up for a membership and get 24-hour access to this gym. Hop on a treadmill for cardio work, take a seat at one of the numerous leg and arm resistance machines to tone your upper or lower body, hit the yoga room to work on your abs and core or head over to the free weights for a more intense lifting experience.
Article provided by Hoodline.
