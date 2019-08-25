AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Police Department officers investigating an accident on Interstate 225 overnight escaped injury when their patrol car was rear-ended by another driver.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, either.
Photos accompanying an APD Twitter message showed considerable damage to the backside of the police unit. The message was sent out at 2:17 a.m. Sunday.
The wreck occurred at I-225’s Alameda interchange.
A spokesman with the department confirmed the driver whose vehicle struck the cruiser was arrested later Sunday morning for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The department spokesman said the APD officers were standing near the vehicle when it was hit but were not close enough to be struck themselves.
You must log in to post a comment.