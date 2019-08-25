Jake Butt's Return One Of The Few Highlights Of Quiet Broncos Preseason Loss To RamsJake Butt only played 11 snaps for Denver, and he made only two catches. The tight end's return from his latest major knee surgery still thrilled his teammates.

Andrew Luck Retirement Means Broncos Week 8 Game Vs. Colts Could Look A Lot DifferentThe Denver Broncos game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 looks a little easier, now that quarterback Andrew Luck is retiring.

Joe Flacco Moves Out West For His ComebackJoe Flacco left behind his doubters and his old team for a second chapter in Denver, just as Peyton Manning did seven years ago.

Madden Video Game Fumbles Another Running Back Profile, This Time With Christian McCaffreyA week after EASports mystified football fans with a particularly inaccurate depiction of Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, the company that created and owns the popular Madden Football video game has proven to be a repeat offender.

Sober AF Entertainment Creates Safe Tailgate For Rocky Mountain ShowdownOne father-daughter duo is hoping to expand the options for young adults who aren’t into drinking or drugs. They created Sober AF Entertainment, or S.AF.E.