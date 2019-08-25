Comments
(CBS4) – A fire station in Jefferson County is showing off a new style. West Metro Station 1 now has graffiti on the bay doors which was designed by the firefighters.
“I think it turned out pretty well. It fits in with the neighborhood,” said firefighter Dane Huffman, who came up with the idea.
The station is located on West Colfax Avenue between Sheridan Boulevard and Wadsworth Boulevard, also has art and antiques from around the area inside the building. That includes a massive mural in the basement. There’s also a bench sculpture that’s an ode to firefighters nearby.
The firefighters say the new art has gotten a positive response from the community.
“It fits in with some of the Colfax characteristics and the art district as well.”
