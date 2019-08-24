Filed Under:Fort Collins News, Marcos Orozco


FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) – A man convicted of second-degree murder for a crash that killed two people has been sentenced to 70 years in prison. The Coloradoan reports 20-year-old Marcos Orozco was sentenced Friday in the deaths of Nicole Nees of Fort Collins and her father, John Nees of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Marcos Orozco (credit: Fort Collins Police)

The crash occurred last Thanksgiving Day. Authorities say the victims had been shopping for Thanksgiving dinner and were stopped at a red light when Orozco, driving a stolen pickup, crashed into the rear of their vehicle at 90 mph.

(credit: CBS)

Earlier that day, prosecutors said, Orozco had used the stolen pickup to crash into a pawn shop and steal firearms. Most of the weapons were found in the pickup after the fatal crash.

The sentence includes 10 years for firearms burglary.

